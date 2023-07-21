Politics Da Nang hopes for stronger economic, tourism ties with China Secretary of the Party Committee of central Da Nang city Nguyen Van Quang received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo on July 20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos Prime Minister holds talks with Malaysian counterpart Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse is paying an official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21. On July 20, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomed and held talks with the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Politics Spouses of Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs enjoy water puppetry in Hanoi The spouse of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Le Thi Bich Tran, and the spouse of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Dato’ Seri Dr. Wan Azizah binti Dr. Wan Ismail, enjoyed a water puppetry programme at the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre in Hanoi on July 20.