263 children nationwide to conduct hypothetical NA session
As many as 263 children nationwide will offer their opinions on issues relating child protection as National Assembly deputies at a hypothetical session slated for September 9-10, heard a press conference on August 30.
The children, aged between 11 and 16, will be divided into eight groups to look into protecting children in cyberspace, and preventing child injuries, violence and abuse. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 263 children nationwide will offer their opinions on issues relating child protection as National Assembly deputies at a hypothetical session slated for September 9-10, heard a press conference on August 30.
The session, the first of its kind, will be jointly held by the NA Committee for Culture and Education, the NA Office and relevant associations to materialise the 2016 Child Law and concretise the 2021-2030 National Action Plan for Children.
The children, aged between 11 and 16, will be divided into eight groups to look into protecting children in cyberspace, and preventing child injuries, violence and abuse.
The programme aims to create conditions for children to sharpen their presentation skills, participate in making decisions on child-related matters, and learn about the operation of the legislative body.
It also affirms the attention of Party, State and NA leaders to child protection, care and education, and upholds the role of youth unions in speaking out children’s opinions and aspirations.
A plenary session is scheduled for September 10 morning at the NA Building in Hanoi with the attendance of NA leaders and representatives from ministries and agencies.
Following the hypothetical session, leaders of the legislature, ministries and agencies will meet to clear up children’s concern, according to Nguyen Thi Mai Thoa, permanent member of the NA Committee for Culture and Education.
In preparation for the session, a survey has been conducted to collect children’s opinions on the above-said topics in both online and in-person formats, with more than 40,000 opinions raised so far, said the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee./.