Society Experts warn personal data leaks with animated image editing photo apps Cybersecurity experts have warned of the risks of personal data leaks after a surge in sharing photos on an application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create animated images for entertainment.

Society Vietnam, China promote friendship in border area A Party and authority delegation from Dongxing city and Fangcheng of China visited Quang Ninh province’s border city of Mong Cai on August 30 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).

Society Hau Giang to host international rice festival The first international rice festival will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang in late 2023, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung.