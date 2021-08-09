ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.

ASEAN ASEAN Family Day 2021 held virtually in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) on August 8 jointly held the ASEAN Family Day 2021 themed “ASEAN unites and joins hands to fight COVID-19”.

ASEAN ASEAN member countries unite to overcome challenges, develop steadily Amid complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other arising challenges in the region and the world, the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) has resolutely affirmed the spirit of solidarity and proactiveness to confront difficulties, overcome adversities, and gradually promoting economic recovery and better caring for people.

ASEAN 54th founding anniversary of ASEAN: Gold tested in fire Through ups and downs of the world over the past more than five decades, the role and mettle of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been reinforced and sharpened, making the bloc more completed and become stronger, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has stressed in an article on the occasion of the association’s 54th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2021).