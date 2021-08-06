Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF-28) took place virtually on August 6 as part of the 54th



Exchanging views on the ARF’s future direction, participating countries reaffirmed the importance of the ARF as a leading forum for promoting dialogue and constructive cooperation regarding security issues in the region. They supported the ARF in enhancing its actions and continuing to play an important role in the regional architecture with ASEAN at the center.



The meeting approved 38 activities for 2021-2022 in such areas as peacekeeping, marine waste, the law of the sea and fisheries, and ferry traffic safety. In particular, Vietnam will co-chair some of them, including those on strengthening cooperation on law enforcement at sea; security and safety standards in the use of nuclear energy; and disease response and recovery.



The 28th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF-28) took place virtually on August 6. (Photo: VNA)



They underscored the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and welcomed new progress in building an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Expressing his concern over socio-economic impacts caused by COVID-19, the minister called for joint efforts against the pandemic, and suggested partners in ARF, especially countries that are taking the lead in vaccine production, continue their cooperation with ASEAN to ensure fair and equitable vaccine access and facilitate the transfer of vaccine production technology.



For the East Sea issue, he reiterated the principle stance of ASEAN and Vietnam, and stressed the significance of promoting trust, exercising restraint, and taking no actions that would complicate the situation and harm the maritime environment.



Disputes and differences should be resolved through peaceful measures in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), he said.



The minister affirmed that Vietnam will actively work with other ASEAN member countries and China to build an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.



At the end of the event, countries adopted a statement on promoting the youth, peace and security agenda./.

