Politics Conference spotlights achievements, outlook of Vietnam-India ties Vietnamese and Indian scholars and experts gathered at a conference in Hanoi on December 22 to discuss achievements of the Vietnam-India relations over the past 50 years and outlook for the bilateral ties in the future.

Politics Indian scholar hails Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements The "bamboo diplomacy" approach, coupled with a flexible foreign policy, has brought numerous achievements for Vietnam in its international relations this year, said Prof. Bharti Chhibber, an Indian expert in Vietnamese studies and ASEAN external policy.