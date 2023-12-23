32nd National Diplomatic Conference wraps up
The 32nd National Diplomatic Conference concluded on December 23 after five working days.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son presents certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in implementing their diplomatic tasks (Photo: VNA)
With 23 sessions and more than 300 delegates giving opinions, the conference evaluated the overall situation, opportunities and challenges in the diplomatic environment, while seeking measures to renovate and enhance the efficiency of diplomatic activities towards pioneering, comprehensive, modern and professional direction.
Participants also discussed ways to strengthen coordination among Party, State, and people diplomacy as well as between the diplomatic sector and other sectors, localities and businesses.
They agreed that the inclusive task of the diplomatic sector in the coming time is to promote its pioneering role in building and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, protecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, mobilising outside resources for the national development, and enhancing the position and reputation of the country.
They defined major focal points and priorities for the sector in the time to come, including strengthening and deepening relations with other countries, elevating multilateral diplomacy, and promoting Vietnam's role in regional and international organisations.
Addressing the closing of the conference, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son asked all officials of the diplomatic sector inside and outside the country to work harder to generate higher operational outcomes.
On the occasion, FM Son presented certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in implementing their tasks./.