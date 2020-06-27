ASEAN EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.

ASEAN Cambodian PM urges ASEAN to take advantages of COVID-19-related opportunities Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the COVID-19 pandemic has created good opportunities for ASEAN countries to boost regional trade at the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), which took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit.

ASEAN Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation The following is the full text of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation and Supply Chain Connectivity in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which was adopted at the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

ASEAN ASEAN Declaration on Human Resources Development for the Changing World of Work Here is the full text of the ASEAN Declaration on Human Resources Development for the Changing World of Work, which was adopted at the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.