ASEAN 37th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi The 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits opened in Hanoi on November 12.

ASEAN Party and State leader attends opening ceremony of ASEAN Summit Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit on November 12 in Hanoi.

Politics ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Modern Diplomacy hails Vietnam’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020 Modern Diplomacy, an invaluable platform for assessing and evaluating complex international issues, on November 10 ran an article giving an assessment of Vietnam’s performance as ASEAN 2020 Chair and the significance of the 37th ASEAN Summit for the region amid current challenges.