ASEAN Infographic GDP and population of RCEP member countries RCEP is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s biggest free trade pact to date, covering a market of 2.2 billion people with a combined size of 26.2 trillion USD or 30 percent of the world’s GDP.

ASEAN ASEAN member countries promote practical defence cooperation The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) was held via video conference on November 16 and aimed at promoting defence cooperation among ASEAN member states.

World Laos applauds Vietnam’s contributions to enhancing ASEAN’s role Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleusay Kommasith has spoken highly of the leadership role of Vietnam in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN 2020, as well as the country’s contributions to enhancing the bloc’s role on the regional and international forums.