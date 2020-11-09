Politics Finance Minister questioned at NA sitting Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung was grilled about finance and budget-related issues within his remit during the 14th National Assembly’s 10th sitting on November 9.

Politics Greetings extended to Cambodia on 67th Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on November 9 sent its greetings to the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the country’s independence (November 9, 1953-2020).

Politics Cyberspace code of conduct to be in place by year’s-end: Minister A code of conduct for cyberspace is to be promulgated by the end of this year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has said.

Politics ASEAN 2020: Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Heath Emergencies opens The fifth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Heath Emergencies was held in a virtual format in Hanoi on November 9.