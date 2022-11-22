Business China expected to remain largest importer of Vietnamese pangasius in 2022 China is expected to stay the largest export market for Vietnamese pangasius this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Pharmaceutical firms report positive results in Q3 Pharmaceutical enterprises have reported strong business results in the third quarter of 2022, with some even achieving record-high profits.

Business Vietnam attends fairs in China Vietnam is among the exhibitors at the 6th China-South Asia Expo and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair in the city of Kunming, China’s Yunnan province, from November 19-22.