– A total of 39 foreign suppliers have registered tax in Vietnam via the portal https://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn/nccnn/Reques , according to the Tax Agency for Large Businesses at the General Department of Taxation.Among them are Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Netflix, and Apple that account for up to 90% of the market share in the field of cross-border e-commerce Other names in the list include iHerb, LLC; Netflix Pte. Ltd; Tiktok Pte. Ltd; Blizzard Entertainment Inc; Educational Testing Service; Ezviz International Limited; and LinkedIn Singapore Tte. Ltd, among others.