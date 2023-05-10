Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated his call for the establishment of an Asian Monetary Fund in line with ASEAN’s initiative to enhance the region’s economic independence and safety net.



Addressing the 42nd ASEAN Summit on May 10, Anwar welcomed the ASEAN leaders’ declaration on advancing regional payment connectivity and promoting local currency transaction.



He said such a regional mechanism would provide a better understanding of the realities and needs of ASEAN member countries, for more suitable remedial measures.



On the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision, Anwar said ASEAN must be able to demonstrate greater confidence and readiness to seize the opportunities aimed at bringing favourable changes to its people and region.



According to him, the vision must also strengthen ASEAN’s geopolitical and geo-economic footprint and assertiveness and shape a fair, just and ethical international order./.