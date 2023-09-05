ASEAN Indonesia intensifies security measures for 43rd ASEAN Summit The Jakarta Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) will secure the 43rd ASEAN Summit on September 5-7, 2023, according to a top security official.

ASEAN Indonesia enhances comprehensive ASEAN maritime cooperation Enhancing maritime cooperation is one of the priorities of Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, said Director for ASEAN Political and Security Cooperation Rolliansyah Soemirat, amid preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit to be held on 5-7 September in Jakarta.

ASEAN Countries ready for 43rd ASEAN Summit, related meetings Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 3 to review preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

World Cambodia: Floods affect over 20,000 households in 19 localities Heavy rains and high water levels on the Mekong River for over the past month has affected more than 20,000 households, causing four deaths and damage to tens of thousands of hectares of agricultural production and numerous infrastructure facilities across 19 out of 25 provinces and cities in Cambodia.