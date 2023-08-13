World Argentina, ASEAN step up cooperation, integration The embassies of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia in Argentina, in coordination with the Argentine Foreign Ministry, held a ceremony in Buenos Aires on August 11 to mark the 56th founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

ASEAN Thailand promotes food tourism Thailand plans to hold the world's first "Kaphrao Grand Prix" in Bangkok to showcase the authentic Thai dish to foreign travellers and increase local ingredient exports, aiming to increase food expenditure among tourists from 20% to 25% by 2027.

World ASEAN promotes intra-bloc integration The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force convened its 71st meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on August 10 with the participation of all member states, and Timor-Leste as an observer.

World ASEAN’s 56th founding anniversary celebrated in Hungary The embassy of Vietnam and other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Budapest on August 9 held a ceremony to mark ASEAN's 56th founding anniversary (August 8, 1967-2023).