Delegates at the 4th ASEAN-India Youth Summit in Hyderabad. (Photo: dailyworld.in)

New Delhi (VNA) – The 4th ASEAN-India youth summit was opened in Hyderabad city in the south of India on February 12, aiming to create a platform for young leaders from ASEAN and India to develop a sense of mastery of the ASEAN-India relationship.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India and the ASEAN Secretariat, 100 delegates from Southeast Asian countries and 75 from all over India attended the event.

The Vietnamese delegation included 10 members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and Bach Mai Hospital.

Speaking at the event, India’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy called on the youth to build up a comprehensive relationship with ASEAN in all aspects.

Talking about “India-ASEAN Digital Work Plan 2023”, he said the process of capacity building and knowledge sharing in emerging fields such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G telecommunications technology will further improve the participation of countries.

Presenting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy, Reddy stated that the policy revolves around “three Cs” including Commerce, Connectivity, and Culture for strengthening collective

Speaking virtually at the event, ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn emphasised the greater role of youth with a passion to bring desirable changes to the Indo-Pacific region to ensure global peace.

During the summit that lasts until February 16, the delegates will deliberate on the core themes of ASEAN-India Connectivity, Digital Partnership, Developmental Cooperation and Good Governance, and Cultural and People-to-People Cooperation. They will also get a chance to explore Hyderabad and gain insights into India's technology sector./.