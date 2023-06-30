Videos M&A in Vietnamese real estate heat up The real estate market in Vietnam is witnessing a significant number of mergers and acquisitions as large corporations and investment funds quietly acquire real estate businesses and projects.

Ministry pledges optimal conditions for Honda to operate in Vietnam The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will create the best possible conditions for Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda to operate in the country, Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai affirmed on June 29.

50 businesses honoured for sustainable development Dairy company Vinamilk, Bosch Vietnam – a supplier of technology and services and tech giant FPT are among winners of the 2023 Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards (CSA 2023).

Vietnam's GDP grows by 3.72% in H1 Vietnam's gross domestic product grew about 3.72% year on year in the first half of this year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) told a press conference on March 29.