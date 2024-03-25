In 2010, the Vietnamese Government issued a National Action Programme to overcome the consequences of post-war ordnances in the 2010-2015 period (Programme 504). To manage, coordinate and implement the programme, on March 4, 2014, the Government established the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre, under the direction of the Prime Minister and the management of the Ministry of National Defence.



The centre has presided over and coordinated with relevant agencies to research, propose policies, identify goals, and develop plans to overcome consequences of the deadly legacy of the wars in the medium and long terms; mobilised funding at the national level; organised and coordinated the implementation of projects and tasks; supported victims; and stepped up dissemination in this field./.





VNA