World Indonesia surpasses Thailand, Malaysia in tourism index Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has said Indonesia's Travel and Tourism Development Index score increased, from 4.2 to 4.4 and rose from the 44th ranking to 32nd.

World Thailand aims for higher rice export target Thailand plans to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, thanks to increased output and a weak baht amid global food insecurity.

ASEAN Malaysia calls for promoted digital economy, green technology in ASEAN Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali has called on ASEAN member states to promote digital economy and green technology to generate real and direct benefits to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and people.

Travel Entries invited to 2023 ASEAN Tourism The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has called on departments of tourism across the country to nominate candidates for the 2023 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Awards.