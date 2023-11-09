Participants at the 5th ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue in Jakarta. (Photo: asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) has recently held the 5th ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue in Jakarta, Indonesia, two months after the adoption of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on the ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue during the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

The November 6 event attracted the participation of representatives of the ASEAN member states (AMS), AICHR, the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN, and National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from some AMS, and invited stakeholders including the civil society organisations (CSOs) having consultative relationship with AICHR, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Speaking at the opening session, Indonesia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi underscored that the ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue signified an important milestone in ASEAN on human rights framework. The convening of the dialogue marked a significant development in advancing a culture of openness to develop a deeper understanding of human rights issues and challenges in ASEAN and promote inclusivity by ensuring participation of different stakeholders.

Furthermore, the human rights dialogue helps bridge differences, build understanding, and forge a path toward meaningful change, he said.

Participants at the dialogue exchanged best practices to promote and protect human rights and ways to overcome challenges to implement the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration (AHRD).

They also shared experience on the accession and implementation of the international human rights conventions by the AMS including reporting requirements and follow-ups on recommendations, as well as their participation in the Universal Periodic Review process.



The dialogue also included thematic discussions on the issues of freedom of religion and belief, protection of journalists, the rights of migrant workers, the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities, gender balance and equality, business and human rights, human rights past abuses, death penalty, the environment and climate change, online sexual violence against children, disinformation and misinformation, and sustainable development goals.



In commemoration of the 11th anniversary of the AHRD on November 18, 2023 and the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 2023, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the promotion and protection of human rights in the region in line with the AHRD and UDHR./.