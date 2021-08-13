World Malaysia's rubber exports soar in first half Malaysia's rubber and rubber products exports surged 150 percent to 44.43 billion ringgit (10.48 billion USD) in the first half of this year from 17.77 billion ringgit a year ago, due to the strong demand for rubber gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on August 11.

World Philippines hands out cash to poor people during COVID-19 lockdown Philippine tricycle driver Jesus Gomez struggled to make a living even before the capital Manila went back into a coronavirus lockdown last week that forced most of his customers to stay home and halved his meagre income.

ASEAN Philippines speeds up vaccination drive Vaccination centres across the Philippine capital Manila are trying to speed up inoculation rates, including by staying open 24 hours, to help deal with a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

World Thailand to spend another 1 billion USD supporting workers affected by COVID-19 The Thai Cabinet on August 10 approved a relief package worth 33.47 billion THB (1 billion USD) to help 6.69 million workers in 29 "dark red zone" provinces registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.