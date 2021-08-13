5th ASEAN Media Forum takes place online
Jakarta (VNA) - The 5th ASEAN Media Forum held virtually by the ASEAN Secretariat on August 13 continued to highlight the bloc's goals, achievements and challenges to the region’s top media editors and influencers.
In his remarks, Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi underlined ASEAN’s priority and plan in enhancing efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of ASEAN people.
He emphasised that while media has become an integral part in the advancement of societies, reliable channels of communications that inform, educate and empower people are increasingly essential.
“ASEAN would also benefit from your insights being the voice of integrity and the bridge between our vast and diverse communities to secure a sustainable and resilient future,” he said.
During the opening session, participating ASEAN senior editors shared their experiences regarding restrictions they faced in their reporting job due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was followed by a panel discussion on “The importance of multilateralism in a diverse ASEAN.”
The highlight of the forum was an exclusive conversation where media leaders had the opportunity to hear insights from and exchanged views with the Secretary-General of ASEAN and former Foreign Minister of Indonesia Marty Natalegawa.
The conversation evolved around ASEAN’s balancing acts between major powers in the region. It was stressed that ASEAN should continue to enhance its convening power as well as its thought leadership to manifest its centrality. Further, it is critical for ASEAN to uphold and promote its principle of resolving disputes through peaceful settlement./.