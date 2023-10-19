Politics EROPA conference concludes in Hanoi The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) wrapped up in Hanoi on October 19 afternoon.

Politics Vietnam to contribute more to UN, int’l organisations: official Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang met with visiting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya in Hanoi on October 19, pledging more contributions from Vietnam to the UN.

Politics PM receives Saudi Arabia's ministers of economy-planning, human resources Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi in Riyadh on October 19 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and visit to Saudi Arabia.

Videos PM attends Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia business forum on October 19 in Riyadh as part of his trip to the Middle Eastern country to attend the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.