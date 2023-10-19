74th traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers marked in Laos
At the meeting to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949 – 2023) held in Luang Prabang on October 19. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the military high command of the Lao northern province on October 19 co-organised a meeting to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos (October 30, 1949 – 2023).
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General Kieu Thi Hang Phuc affirmed that this occasion serves as an opportunity to remember and educate the people, especially the younger generation of both nations, about their traditional, special solidarity, and to express gratitude for the significant contributions made by generations of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos.
The diplomat stressed that despite the unpredictable global and regional contexts, the two countries are always determined to maintain, protect, and develop their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
In their speeches at the event, representatives from the Luang Prabang provincial government, military command, and association of veterans all highlighted the significance of the decision made on October 30, 1949, that contributed to the establishment of the bilateral profound friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
They reaffirmed that the Lao Party, State, and people deeply appreciate the Vietnamese side’s great and precious assistance for Laos during wartime and the current process of national protection and construction.
In October 1945, the governments of Vietnam and Laos signed a mutual assistance treaty and an agreement on the organisation of the coalition army. From 1945 to 1947, the Vietnamese Party Central Committee and Government decided to develop overseas Vietnamese liberation troops in Laos.
On October 30, 1949, the standing board of the Indochinese Communist Party Central Committee decided the Vietnamese armed forces in Laos would be organised as volunteer soldiers. Together with the Lao army, they launched a number of campaigns and attacks against French colonists and American imperialists, with the legendary Truong Son–Ho Chi Minh Trail becoming a symbol of Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and combatant alliance during the fight against the US.
From 1973–75, some of the Vietnamese volunteers stayed on in Laos to help protect liberated areas towards national liberation and the establishment of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic in late 1975./.