Society Workshop discusses anti-corruption efforts in private sector A consultation workshop on a draft report and guidelines for non-State enterprises and social organisations to implement anti-corruption laws was held in Hanoi on July 28.

Society Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

Society Hanoi orders people returning from Da Nang fill in health declarations Hanoi authorities have ordered an estimated 15,000-20,000 local residents who recently returned from Da Nang to fill in health declarations, self-quarantine and cooperate with health officials for SARS-CoV-2 testing if required.

Society Da Nang begins lockdown of COVID-19 hotspots Barriers and guards were deployed to lock down four sections of streets surrounding three hospitals - General Hospital, C Hospital and Rehabilitation and Orthopaedics Hospital - which are quarantine and treatment centres for COVID-19 patients in the central city on July 28.