8 million face masks to be presented to COVID-19 forces, people in need
At the launching ceremony of the project (Photo: VNA)
Binh Dinh (VNA) - Some 8 million face masks will be presented to healthcare workers, police officers and border guard forces, and people in difficult circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, under a project funded by the CP Vietnam Corporation’s charitable fund.
The project was launched on July 28 in the south-central province of Binh Dinh, where the CPPC medical face mask plant invested by the CP corporation was also inaugurated on the same day.
Of the free face masks, 4 million will go to health workers, 1 million to border guard forces, 2.5 million to Vietnamese at home and abroad, and 500,000 to Thai citizens in Vietnam, said Le Nhat Thuy, deputy director general of CP and chairwoman of the CP charitable fund.
On the occasion, the project handed over 500,000 face masks as relief aid to officials involved in fighting the pandemic and people in need through the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Da Nang city young doctors’ association.
Located at the Phu Tai Industrial Park in Binh Dinh’s capital Quy Nhon, the CPPC face mask plant uses machinery from Thailand and is expected to produce about 1.2 million masks a month./.