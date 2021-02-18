Business Hyundai Thanh Cong targets manufacturing 75,000 vehicles this year Auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group has set itself a target of producing 75,000 motor vehicles this year, raising its production rate to 11.3 per hour.

Business Farm produce exports to Netherlands soar The export of Vietnamese farm produce such as aquatic products, pepper, rubber, and rice to the Netherlands has soared since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

Business Da Nang posts auspicious early signs in FDI attraction The central city of Da Nang has seen rosy signs regarding foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction at the beginning of the new year.