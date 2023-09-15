9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians: Press release on opening day issued
The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations,” convened in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Convention Centre on September 15 morning.
At the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi on September 15 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, themed “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations,” convened in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Convention Centre on September 15 morning.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the ceremony and delivered the opening speech.
The conference is the largest multilateral diplomatic event hosted by Vietnam this year, attracting the participation of more than 300 young parliamentarians and delegates from over 70 member parliaments of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), representatives of international organisations, 124 members of the Young NA Deputies’ Group of Vietnam, 20 outstanding young people of Vietnam, and 20 young deputies of provincial-level People’s Councils, along with representatives of the friendship associations between Vietnam and other countries, embassies, consulates, and foreign representative diplomatic agencies in Vietnam.
In his opening speech, Hue said that it is Vietnam’s honour to be chosen as the host of the conference. Following the success of the 132nd IPU Assembly in 2015, the 26th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) in 2018, and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, the hosting of this conference continues to demonstrate Vietnam’s active, proactive, and responsible participation in the IPU – the world’s biggest inter-parliamentary body, and shows the country’s attention to youth and global issues facing young people at present.
In his remarks, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco recalled the success of the 132nd IPU Assembly in 2015 and noted that at this conference, young lawmakers from around the world will focus on exchanging ideas regarding development strategies for nations, the world, and the people in both the present and future.
Participating delegates also listened to speeches by President of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians and member of the UK Parliament Dan Carden, and Chairman of the Young NA Deputies’ Group of Vietnam Nguyen Anh Tuan.
Subsequently, they heard a keynote speech on the implementation of SDGs and the role of digital transformation and innovation by Vietnamese NA deputy Trinh Thi Tu Anh; and a recorded speech by Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
After the opening session, members of the Board of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians chaired the first thematic discussion on digital transformation.
In the afternoon of the same day, the second thematic discussion on innovation and startup took place under the chair of Peruvian MP and member of the Board Wilson Soto Palacios./.