A trip to biosphere reserve in Quang Binh province
The Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve, in Le Thuy district in the central province of Quang Binh, is one of the most valuable areas for biodiversity in Vietnam and home to numerous rare flora and fauna species in need of protection.
The Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve at dusk. (Photo: VNA)
The Ho Chi Minh Highway crosses the Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
A bridge on the Ho Chi Minh Highway in the Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese crested argus (Rheinardia ocellata) are taken by a camera trap in the Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)
A serow (Capricornis milneedwardsii) is taken by a camera trap in the Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Biosphere Reserve. (Photo: VNA)