Vietnamese citizens on repatriation flight departing from the Romanian capital city of Bucharest arrive at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi(VNA) – Around 270 Vietnamese nationals fleeing the conflict in Ukraine are expected to return to Vietnam on March 10 on a flight conducted by Bamboo Airlines from Warsaw, Poland.

The flight is scheduled to depart from Warsaw, Poland on March 9 and arrive at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi on March 10 morning.



Over the past few days, the Party and State have directed ministries and agencies to urgently carry out citizen protection work for Vietnamese people living in war-ravaged areas in Ukraine.



On March 8, a Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 287 Vietnamese people leaving Ukraine arrived at Noi Bai. The passengers included 71 children aged under 12.



Departing from the Romanian capital city of Bucharest, it is the first repatriation flight arranged and fully funded by the Government of Vietnam to bring home Vietnamese living in war-ravaged areas in Ukraine. They were welcomed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and representatives from the Vietnam Fatherland Front and concerned ministries at the airport.



To successfully organise the flight, the Vietnamese Embassy in Romania has actively worked with local authorities to facilitate the repatriation.



The citizens who registered to return home on the flight are evacuees from Ukraine to Romania via Moldova. The Embassy coordinated with the Vietnamese community in Romania to arrange transportation, accommodation, and provide necessities for them before boarding the plane to return to Vietnam.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7, asking for continued support for the Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine.



As of March 7 afternoon, Vietnamese representative agencies in Ukraine and neighbouring countries had received about 3,500 Vietnamese people who fled from war areas in Ukraine. Of these, more than 2,200 people evacuated to Poland, 830 to Romania, 310 to Hungary and more than 100 to Slovakia.



Vietnamese in Ukraine and neighbouring countries who need support or wish to flee from war areas to return to Vietnam can contact the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative offices in those countries through the following phone numbers:



Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 84-965411118, 84-981848484; Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com



Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine: 380 (63) 8638999



Vietnamese Embassy in Russia: 79916821617



Vietnamese Embassy in Poland: 0048782257359



Vietnamese Embassy in Romania: 0040744645037



Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia: 421 2 5245 1263, 421 915 044 329, 421 915 419 568.



Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary: 36 308 385 699./.