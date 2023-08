– Noi Bai International Airport (NIA) in Hanoi is expected to welcome about 410,000 passengers and nearly 2,500 flights during the four-day National Day holidays, up 37% and 17% annually, respectively, the NIA's leader said on August 24.The airport forecast a 5% increase in passenger traffic compared to regular days.During this period, the peak day is expected to cater to more than 106,000 passengers, including 31,000 foreigners and over 75,000 domestic visitors; and 637 flights, including 230 international and more than 407 domestic ones.The airport also encourages passengers to complete web check-in or use kiosks at the terminal for self-check-in, which helps save time by avoiding queues at the check-in counters.The upcoming holidays will last from September 1-4./.