The ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) announced results of the 33rd Chairs’ Meeting held via video conference on December 9.

It was the final event among the activities within the scope of the ACMF in 2020 held under the chair and coordination of Vietnam’s State Securities Commission (SSC).



At the meeting, leaders of capital market management authorities in ASEAN countries spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in promoting the implementation of targets in capital market integration in the region, deepening regional linkage with the international community for sustainable development, and improving adaptation and institutional capacity of ASEAN.



With the theme of “Sustainable Finance”, the meeting discussed and agreed that the ACMF will roll out sustainability bond standards to support bond issuance for the realisation of sustainable development goals, aiming to complete tools for ASEAN bond issuance.



To further foster the regional sustainable eco-financial system, delegates also agreed to conduct research on the building of a sustainable classification system.



They commended the SSC’s role and coordination in partnering with their counterparts in ASEAN countries and member markets in the building of the ACMF Action Plan for 2021-25.



Five main priorities of the action plan were approved at the meeting, which will be submitted to the 34th ACMF Chairs’ Meeting.



Leaders of ASEAN’s capital market management agencies reaffirmed commitment to ensuring the ceaseless flow of the financial services market.



They also pledged to continue priorities for cooperation and collaboration policy between countries in the region and international financial organisations, in an endeavour to bolster sustainable economic development and financial stabilisation in ASEAN.



The Monetary Authority of Brunei will take the rein of the 2021 ACMF./.