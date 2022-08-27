World Laos works to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Education and Sport issued 10 measures and 40 recommendations nationwide to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 pandemic when the new academic year begins on September 1.

ASEAN Indonesia takes measures to fight terrorism The National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) of Indonesia has said that it is committed to implementing five transformative measures to prevent and curb the threats of radicalism and terrorism in the country.

Business 42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’ Conference concludes in Da Nang The 42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’ Conference wrapped up in the central city of Da Nang on August 25, according to General Director of Vietnam Railways (VNR) Dang Sy Manh.

World Thailand has caretaker prime minister Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon is now caretaker prime minister of Thailand while Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains in cabinet in his role as defence minister, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on August 24.