ACPHEED Secretariat Office launched in Thailand
The Secretariat Office of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) was soft launched on August 26 at the Bangrak Medical Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, to boost capacity of ASEAN in response to public health emergencies.
Illustrative image (Photo: jaif.asean.org)Bangkok (VNA) – The Secretariat Office of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) was soft launched on August 26 at the Bangrak Medical Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, to boost capacity of ASEAN in response to public health emergencies.
It serves a centre of excellence and regional resource for ASEAN member states in prevention, detection and response to public health emergencies and emerging diseases. The center also serves to maintain close relations with stakeholders including ASEAN member states, other ASEAN organisations, partners and relevant agencies.
The soft launching ceremony took place at the the Bangrak Medical Centre and saw the attendance of Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health of Thailand; ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi, and ministers of health from several ASEAN nations.
The establishment of the centre was announced at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in November 2020, via video conference following the COVID-19 pandemic, where ASEAN state members have agreed to join hands to build a safer ASEAN Community./.