Acting President meets members of young entrepreneurs’ association
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25 in celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2024).
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25 in celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2024).
So far, the association has established its chapters across 63 provinces and cities nationwide. Its nearly 19,000 member enterprises now generate total annual revenue of over 40 billion USD, accounting for more than 10% of the country's GDP, and provide employment for over 5 million workers.
At the meeting, the delegates proposed that the Party and State have policies to reduce lending interest rates and facilitate firms’ access to capital. It is also necessary to remove barriers and create the most favourable environment for the development of the business community.
Expressing her delight at the growth of the association, Xuan suggested that relevant units and organisations continue to keep a close watch on the activities of young entrepreneurs for timely solutions to address arising difficulties and obstacles facing the group.
The leader hoped that the association will continue to leverage its achievements in the past, and reform its performance to keep pace with global and era trends and suit the country's development reality./.