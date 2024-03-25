Society UK launches social media campaign on illegal migration in Vietnam The UK’s Home Office on March 25 launched a social media campaign in Vietnam to deter migrants from coming to the UK illegally, following successful similar drives in Albania, France and Belgium.

Society Kien Giang steps up IUU-related communication work The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is stepping up communications work and strictly dealing with violations relating to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Islanders commemorate soldiers of ancient Hoang Sa Flotilla Residents in the island district of Ly Son in central Quang Ngai province commemorated sailors of the historic Hoang Sa (Paracel) flotilla with a traditional ceremony at An Hai village temple on March 25.