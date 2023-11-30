Society Hanoi – attractive city for startup and innovation Hanoi has been honoured for its attractiveness in startup and innovation under the Vietnam Smart City Award 2023 programme series.

Society PM meets Vietnamese community in Türkiye Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Ankara on November 29 (local time) within the framework of his official visit to the country.

Society Korean firms present scholarships to Vietnamese students A total of 115 outstanding students received scholarships worth 1.15 billion VND (about 47,500 USD) from 61 Korean enterprises at the Korean Entrepreneur Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Festival on November 29 in Hanoi.

Society Microsoft Office specialist, graphic design contests launched in Vietnam The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship – Viettel (MOSWC-Viettel) and the Adobe Certified Professional World Championship (ACPWC) 2024 were jointly launched in Vietnam by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and IIG Vietnam on November 29.