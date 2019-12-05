Action plan hopes to reduce 75 percent of marine plastic waste
Plastic waste collected at Hai Cang ward, Quy Nhon city (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a national action plan on marine plastic waste management by 2030 that aims to reduce 75 percent of plastic debris in the ocean in the next 10 years.
This plan looks to effectively carry out Vietnam’s initiatives and commitments to the international community in the settlement of plastic waste problems, especially marine plastics, and turn the country into a regional leader in reducing marine plastic pollution.
It is also meant to help successfully realise the national strategy for integrated management of solid waste until 2025, with a vision to 2050.
The action plan targets that by 2030, the country will reduce 75 percent of plastic waste in the ocean, have 100 percent of lost or discarded fishing tools collected, and eradicate the direct discharge of fishing tools into the ocean.
With this scheme, Vietnam also hopes all tourist sites, tourist accommodation establishments and other tourism service providers in coastal areas will not use disposable plastic products or non-biodegradable plastic bags. Meanwhile, all coastal nature reserves will become free of plastic waste by 2030.
The country will also increase monitoring annually and every five years to assess marine plastic pollution in some river mouths of 11 main river basins and 12 island districts./.