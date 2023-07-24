The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on July 24 appoints Shantanu Chakraborty as its new Country Director for Vietnam . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on July 24 appointed Shantanu Chakraborty as its new Country Director for Vietnam, succeeding Andrew Jeffries who ended his term as Country Director on April 27.

Chakraborty will lead ADB’s operations in the country, represent the bank in policy dialogue, and further foster its relationship with the government and other stakeholders. He will supervise the implementation of the country partnership strategy for 2023–2026, which focuses on Vietnam’s transition to a green economy, harnessing the private sector, and promoting social equity.



He expressed his honour to be appointed as the Country Director for Vietnam, saying that for 30 years, ADB has been a trusted partner of the government and the people of Vietnam.

“I am pleased to lead ADB’s ongoing efforts to further strengthen the partnership between the bank and Vietnam. ADB is continuing its lending and nonlending support to foster inclusive, green, and private sector-led growth in Vietnam, and building the foundation for the country to achieve the goal of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2030,” Chakraborty said.



Established in 1966, ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. It has committed 457 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling 16.5 billion USD to Vietnam./.