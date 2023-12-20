Business EVN proposes purchasing wind power from Laos Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has submitted a document to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) regarding the proposal to import wind power from Laos to Quang Tri province.

Business Vietnam’s trade surplus surges to record high Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 26 billion USD in 2023, nearly tripling the figure last year and the highest on record, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said at a teleconference held in Hanoi on December 20.

Business Domestic gold prices hit new record high Domestic gold prices kept skyrocketing on December 20 morning to pass the historic high, reaching 75.4 million VND (nearly 3,100 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces).

Business Purchasing power on Christmas market still weak A wide range of decorations with stable prices are now available in the Hanoi market as Christmas is nearing, but purchasing power remains weak.