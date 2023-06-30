World Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy suits all times: Lao official Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” is suitable for all times, said senior reporter Khamvisan Keosouphan, former Assistant to the Chairperson of the Propaganda and Training Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee.

World Indonesia needs 1.5 billion USD to terminate coal in production Indonesia needs a grant of about 1.5 billon USD from the International Partnership Group (IPG), including the US, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the UK to terminate coal mining and production under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)'s framework.

World Vietnamese PM’s China visit, attendance at WEF meeting enhances Vietnam’s int’l position Xu Liping, director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has said that Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently have contributed to enhancing mutual political trust, and improving Vietnam’s international position.

World Malaysia: Face masks not mandatory on public transport, in health facilities The Malaysian government will remove mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in health care facilities from July 5, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said on June 29.