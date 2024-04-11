According to ADB, Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow at a solid pace this year and the next, despite a challenging global environment.

To accelerate growth, stronger measures are required to address domestic structural fragilities, such as heavy reliance on FDI-led manufacturing exports, weak linkages between manufacturing export industries and the rest of the economy, incipient capital markets, an overreliance on bank credit, and complex regulatory barriers to business.

Public investment remains a catalyst for Vietnam’s economic growth, so its effective implementation is crucial. Although the Government has applied various measures to expedite public investment and enhance effective execution, more systematic measures are required to improve legal and regulatory processes and reduce constraints on efficient delivery./.

VNA