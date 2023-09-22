Hai Phong city's leader congratulates SK Group on getting the investment registration certificate. (Photo: VNA)

– Hai Phong city's Economic Zone Management Board on September 22 granted investment registration and adjustment licences to projects with total investment of more than 1.3 billion USD in local industrial parks.



The Ecovance high-tech biodegradable material factory project worth 500 million USD by SKC – the second largest corporation in the Republic of Korea (RoK) is among those receiving the investment registration licence.



Covering an area of over 32,000 sq.m in the Hai Phong I DEEP C industrial zone in the Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone, the project is expected to contribute to introducing new, advanced technologies to the city's industrial production, improving skills of the local workforce, forming research and development centre, and making contributions to local budget.





An investment certificate is given to Japan's Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Japan's Kyocera Document Solutions Inc got the licence to add 238 million USD to the office machinary and equipment production project, raising the project's total investment to 425 million USD. The project is carried out in the VSIP Hai Phong urban, industrial and service area.



From the beginning of the year to September 20, industrial parks and economic zones in Hai Phong city attracted nearly 3 billion USD./.