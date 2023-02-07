Additional Vietnamese peacekeepers sent to UN missions
Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The President’s decisions to send seven additional military officers to UN peacekeeping missions were handed over to the officers during a ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence on February 7.
Among those officers, two are sent to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), four to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), and one will serve at the UN mission in Central Africa, replacing their predecessors who have completed their term.
At the ceremony, four officials who successfully completed their tasks at UN peacekeeping missions were welcomed back.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hands over the decisions to the officers (Photo: VNA)Addressing the event, member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed that UN peacekeeping force has contributed to the creation of a strong imprint of Vietnam in general and the Vietnam People's Army in particular in the international arena in the multilateral external environment.
Vietnam People's Army officers have helped enhance the image of Uncle Ho's army in the eyes of international friends, especially in the area where they are based, he underlined.
He asked units under the Ministry of National Defence to continue to focus on training activities to help the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations diversify human resources and serve the development of Vietnamese UN peacekeeping force.
On behalf of the newly assigned peacekeepers, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Kim Tinh affirmed that they will complete the tasks assigned by the UN and the Ministry of National Defense, ensuring absolute safety in all aspects./.