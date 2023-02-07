Society Quang Nam fishermen pledge to implement regulations against IUU fishing With a better understanding of the fishery law and regulations, fishermen in the central province of Quang Nam are contributing to developing a sustainable modern fishing industry and removing the “yellow card” for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing imposed by the European Commission (EC).

Society Vietnamese included in Ulsan city’s multilingual e-newspaper The newspaper Ulsan City News of Ulsan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has launched a multilingual electronic version, including Vietnamese.

Society Plum blossoms blanket northwest in white Phieng Ban Valley in Na Tau commune, Dien Bien Phu town, Dien Bien province, has taken on a lovely shade of white as plum blossoms bloom amid spring days.

Society No Vietnamese citizens affected by earthquake in Turkey, Syria so far There has not been any information confirming Vietnamese citizens are among those affected by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the most powerful over the past nearly 100 years.