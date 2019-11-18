World ASEAN forum talks social protection for vulnerable children The 14th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development (14th GO-NGO Forum), themed “Strengthening Social Protection for Vulnerable Children in ASEAN”, took place in Vientiane, Laos on November 18.

World EU supports ASEAN in sustainable use of peatland, haze mitigation The European Union (EU) has launched the civil society component of a 24 million EUR (about 26 million USD) programme to support Sustainable Use of Peatland and Haze Mitigation in ASEAN (SUPA).​

World RoK promotes economic relations with ASEAN countries through FTAs The Republic of Korea (RoK) is exploring the possibility of forging individual free trade agreements (FTAs) with more ASEAN members in a move to further boost growing economic ties with the region, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior trade official of the RoK.