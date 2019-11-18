ADMM Plus focuses on security matters
The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus opened in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18 under the chair of Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.
Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (sixth, right) and other officials pose for a photo at the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Bangkok on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese delegation to the event was led by Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich.
Addressing the event, the Thai Deputy PM thanked ASEAN and its partners for supporting Thailand to perform the role as the Chair of ASEAN in 2019 as well as ADMM and ADMM Plus.
Ministers are scheduled to discuss seven topics related to security, including humanitarian relief and natural disaster mitigation, maritime security, military medical services, anti-terrorism, peacekeeping, bomb and mine clearance campaigns for humanitarian purposes and cybersecurity.
Concluding the event, a ceremony will be held to hand over the role of the ADMM Chair from Thailand to Vietnam./.