World Indonesia: Auto part suppliers turn to online platforms to weather coronavirus crisis As Indonesia has imposed large-scale social distancing measures in the face of the COVID-19, local suppliers of auto parts are ramping up online sales which happen to be effective in the new circumstance.

World Thailand’s rubber industry faces gloomy outlook Thailand's natural rubber industry is likely to remain depressed this year despite a sharp rise in demand for protective rubber gloves driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Indonesia’s auto sector urged to improve regulations Various regulations have hindered Indonesia’s automobile manufacturing and the country’s car exports are still lagging behind its neighbours like Thailand, General Secretary of the Indonesian Automotive Industries Association (Gaikindo) Kukuh Kumara said.

World Hundreds of people relocated following oil spill in Philippines More than 400 people in a coastal village of central Philippines were evacuated after about 250,000 litres of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea.