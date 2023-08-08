Business Apple Pay debuts in Vietnam The digital payment system, Apple Pay, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support this service, following Malaysia and Singapore. ​

Business Foreign firms expand investment into Vietnamese furniture market Lower tariffs, an easy trading environment, convenient logistic services, and a wide range of materials for manufacturing furniture make Vietnam a promising hub of furniture manufacturing, according to India-based market research company Mordor Intelligence.

Business US Dairy sparks nutritious product innovation, fuels growth US Dairy can help fuel your business growth and success with a wide variety of dairy ingredients ideal for developing great-tasting products that are healthy for people and the planet.