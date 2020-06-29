AEON promotes consumption of Vietnamese agricultural products
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The first batch of fresh Vietnamese lychees exported to Japan was sold in AEON's store system, including 250 AEON General Merchandise Stores and Supermarkets and AEON Style stores in Japan.
In December 2019, the import restriction on Vietnam’s fruits was lifted. This is the first batch of fresh Vietnamese lychees exported to Japan. AEON is the first retailer to sell this fruit to Japanese consumers.
Fresh lychees were shipped by air between the end of May and the end of June without being frozen to ensure the quality and taste of the product.
Besides lychees, many other special Vietnamese agricultural products such as mango, dragon fruit and coffee have also been exported and sold in AEON’s supermarkets in Japan since 2015.
The successful export and distribution of Vietnamese agricultural products in AEON's retail system in Japan is the result of efforts of companies under the AEON Group in Vietnam.
AEON has cooperated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) to organise activities to help Vietnamese suppliers improve the quality of their products, aiming to export to foreign markets, especially Japan.
Total export revenue of Vietnamese products through the AEON system has increased strongly over the past years, from nearly 250 million USD in 2017 to 370 million USD last year. The figure is expected to top 450 million USD this year.
AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd. also implements activities to support the consumption of agricultural products in the domestic market and organises trade promotion programmes through its General Merchandise Store & Supermarket system nationwide.
In February, during the COVID-19 pandemic, AEON Vietnam joined hands with others to support the consumption of more than 18 tonnes of dragon fruits and more than 58 tonnes of watermelon in only four to five days through its store system in HCM City and Hanoi.
In addition, AEON Vietnam cooperates with the MOIT, and departments of Industry and Trade of provinces and cities to organise business matching activities, fairs and exhibitions to boost consumption of domestically-made products./.
