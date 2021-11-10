Business First investor approved for joint VSIP in Binh Dinh Kurz International Holdings GMBH from Germany has been granted an investment licence for a hi-tech coating and thin film project worth 40 million USD at Becamex Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the south central province of Binh Dinh.

Business Resuming international flights a necessary move: experts Resuming international flights is a necessary move at present after a long shutdown, heard an online seminar held by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) on November 10.

Business White & Case: High-growth industries in Vietnam attract investors High-growth industries in Vietnam continue to attract investor interest despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, according to White & Case, an international law firm that serves companies, governments and financial institutions based in the United States.