Politics Government leader receives former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on January 9.

Politics NA passes resolution on extending COVID-19 combat policies The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the extension of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired from January 1, 2023, during the legislature's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics Leaders pay pre-Tet visits to workers, fishermen ​ Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an annual programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers in the south central province of Phu Yen on January 8.

