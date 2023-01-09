☕ Afternoon briefing on January 9
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the extension of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired from January 1, 2023, during the legislature's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch directing ministers, heads of ministerial-level and State agencies, and chairmen of People's Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to strengthen measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and the festive season of 2023.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on January 9. PM Chinh highly valued Suga's choosing Vietnam as the destination for his first trip abroad in October 2020 right after he took office as the PM of Japan, as well as his role as the advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.
An event named "Aspirations for Peace" was held in Hanoi on January 9 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973).
Vietnam Airlines has been ranked one of the top 10 Vietnamese brands in 2022, revealed a report by Vietnam Report. It's the second time the national flag carrier has been named in the list as well as the 500 Largest Enterprises in the country.
Ho Chi Minh City received some 6.8 billion USD in remittances last year, only a slight decrease compared to 2021 and accounting for 48% of foreign currency deposits at its credit institutions. This cash flow has contributed to generating foreign currency revenue, stabilising exchange rates, and spurring economic growth.
- A conference discussing measures to attract Chinese tourists to Vietnam was held on January 9 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Mong Cai city, the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh.
Vietnam's tourism sector has recorded a strong rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled.
- A press conference was held in Vientiane on January 9 to announce the first two successful kidney transplantation cases in Laos with the support of Vietnam’s Military Hospital 103 on December 31.
Director of the Laos' Military Hospital 103 Col. Savangxay Dalasath said the two patients are recovering well and now in good conditions.
The 52nd edition of the International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People was launched at a school in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on January 9.