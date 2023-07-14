☕ Afternoon briefing on July 14
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined officials of other ASEAN member countries and its partners at the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) with the US, within the framework of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta on July 14 morning. Read full story
- Vietnam is willing to work with the US to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political regimes, thus lifting the bilateral relations to a higher level at an appropriate time, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Read full story
- A conference was held in Hanoi on July 14 to announce the Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, which shows that Vietnam will have 33 airports in the period. Read full story
- The domestic aviation market is projected to grow by 7-10% during the summer this year compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 3.5-3.7 million passengers per month (in June and August), and 4.2-4.5 million passengers in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
CAAV Director Dinh Viet Thang pinned high hopes on the outlook of the domestic and international aviation market in the second quarter of 2023. Read full story
- Only a handful of Vietnamese enterprises have taken advantage of expanding the Halal industry in general and increasing demand for Halal food in particular to boost exports, heard at a workshop held on July 13 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Nguyen Tuan, Deputy Director of the Trade and Investment Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, said that the world's Halal food market currently serves about 2 billion people. The global Halal economy reached 7 trillion USD in 2022 and is expected to grow to around 10 trillion USD by 2028. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City is among the 21 cities and provinces with the lowest fertility rate in the country, heard a local ceremony on July 14 to launch a communication campaign integrated with providing population quality improvement services in areas with low fertility rates this year. Read full story
- Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into the global production and supply chains.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the organiser of the event, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers at the event, which is expected to connect foreign importers and domestic manufacturers and exporters. Read full story
- A painting exhibition highlighting traditional materials of Vietnamese painting art opened in Paris, France on July 12.
Jointly organised by the Vietnam Culture Centre, the club “Love Vietnam's seas and islands”, and the Aurore Lumière - a non-profit organisation based in France, the event is part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries. Read full story
- An exhibition on the friendship between Vietnamese patriotic figure Phan Boi Chau and Japanese doctor Asaba Sakitaro as well as the Vietnam- Japan friendship opened on July 14 at the memorial site of the Vietnamese scholar in Hue city.
This is one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023) and the 118th anniversary of the Dong Du (go east) movement launched by Chau (1867-1940). Read full story
- The Vietnamese women's football team on July 13 received equipment provided by FIFA during the final round of the Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF). Read full story
- The national women's football team lost 0-9 to Spain in a friendly at McLean Park Stadium in New Zealand on July 14. Spanish players scored two goals in the first half, and seven more in the second. Read full story./.