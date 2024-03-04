☕ Afternoon briefing on March 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the inauguration of the first phase of the Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh Industrial Park and Township in the central province of Binh Dinh on March 4.
Work on the industrial park and township, located in Canh Vinh commune of Van Canh district, was launched in September 2020 by the Investment and Industrial Development Corporation (Becamex IDC) and the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Group. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to attend the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand holds special significance, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.
The trip from March 5 to 11 is made at the invitation of Australian PM Anthony Albanese and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.
Talking to the media, Viet said the first special thing of this tour is that 2024 marks 50 years since the establishment of the ASEAN - Australia dialogue relations, follows the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Australia diplomatic ties in 2023, and is ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Southeast Asian country’s relations with New Zealand next year. Read full story
- Positive prospects are forecast for Vietnam’s rice export in 2024, with bright signs in both market and price.
Last year, Vietnam continued to be one of the top three rice exporters in the world, accounting for about 15% of total global rice exports. Read full story
- The disaster risk reduction partnership's plan for 2025-2030 will be developed in accordance with the Government of Vietnam's priorities on natural disaster prevention as well as in line with the strategic goals of all partners, Pauline Tamesis, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Vietnam has said.
She made the remark at a meeting to build the plan organised by Vietnam Disaster and Dike Management Authority (VDDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on March 2, which saw the participation of representatives of disaster risk reduction partners such as UN Women, Action Aid, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam Office and Plan International in Vietnam. Read full story
- Nearly 500,000 hectares of land were cleared of bombs, mines, and explosives in the 2014-2023 period, informed the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) at a ceremony to mark its 10th founding anniversary and receive the Fatherland Protection Order, third-class, on March 4.
VNMAC General Director Maj. Gen. Tran Trung Hoa said that in 2010, the Vietnamese Government issued a National Action Programme to overcome the consequences of post-war ordnances in the 2010-2015 period (Programme 504). To manage, coordinate and implement the programme, on March 4, 2014, the Government established VNMAC, under the direction of the Prime Minister and the management of the Ministry of National Defence. Read full story
- Vietnam, the only representative of Asian, has ranked fifth in a list of the 10 best graduation trips to take in 2024 by Lonely Planet.
According to the travel magazine, the affordable, beautiful, and warm country will get graduates out of their comfort zone. Read full story
- A Vietnam classical music festival (VCMF) will be held for the first time in the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat – the UNESCO Creative Music City - from March 10-17.
The event is expected to attract about 30,000 music lovers with numerous classical music works performed by both domestic and foreign artists from Arietta, Song Hong Ensemble, Schubert in a Mug, Vietnam Youth Music Institute - VYMI, and Vietnam Youth Orchestra, among others. Read full story
- Three Vietnamese teams have won one silver and two bronze medals at the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Pacific Championship.
The Sudo team from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi secured a silver medal in the final round of the 2024 ICPC Asia Pacific Championship. Read full story./.