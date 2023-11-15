Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at San Francisco, the US, on November 14 morning (local time), starting their participation in the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.Read full text



-President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US on November 14 (local time) on the occasion of his trip to the country to attend the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

President Vo Van Thuong (sixth from the right) has a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the US. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong emphasised the foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation in international relations of the Party and State, noting that Vietnam's foreign activities have contributed to raising Vietnam's role, position, and reputation on the international arena.Read full text



-President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on November 15 in response to reporters' query about Japan's announcement on the visit by the Vietnamese President.



- Close connection, smooth coordination and comprehensive cooperation among ministries, sectors, localities, travel associations, and businesses are crucial to boost fast and sustainable tourism growth, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a conference in Hanoi on November 15 on promoting tourism development.

Chinh said that thanks to the joint efforts of the whole political system, businesses and the people as well as cooperation from international partners, Vietnam’s tourism sector has shown fast recovery and growth.Read full text



- Portugal always treasures bilateral ties and cooperation with Vietnam at multilateral forum, President of the Assembly of Portugal Augusto Santos Silva told visitng Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man during their meeting in Lisbon on November 14.

President of the Assembly of Portugal Augusto Santos Silva (R) receives Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L)(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always plays an important role in Portugal’s external policy, especially in the field of economy, he said, adding that Vietnam can help Portugal expand its relations with Asian countries.Read full text



- A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen held talks with Chen Jining, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai on November 14 within the framework of their working trip to China from November 13-18.

The HCM City leader said that Vietnam always attaches great importance to promoting the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which is a consistent policy, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy.Read full text



- Authorities of Da Nang city always support projects of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and hope to sign more cooperation agreements on projects related to the environment, fintech, and green energy with the agency in the future, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh.

During a reception in the central city on November 15 for Director of USAID in Vietnam Aler Grubbs, Chinh highly valued projects implemented by the agency in Vietnam, including an urban energy security technical assistance project in Da Nang, and those in education – training, and health.Read full text



-The Seventh Asian and Pacific Population Conference, being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 15-17 November, 2023, is a great opportunity for governments, civil society, young people and others come together, building on their collective investments and planning new initiatives for a prosperous and sustainable future.

Representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Health and Youth Union have joined the event and contributing to the useful discussion. On this occasion, Vietnam News Agency speaks to UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson about the health care situation in Vietnam and population challenges facing the country.Read full text



- The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) honoured Ho Chi Minh City with the Digital Government Award during the ASOCIO Digital Summit in Seoul on November 14.

The award is a recognition of the city’s outstanding performance in implementing digital strategies and solutions to significantly improve the quality of services for people, and openness and transparency in city government operations.Read full text/.