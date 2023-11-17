☕ Afternoon briefing on November 17
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong joined other leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies in a dialogue with guests in San Francisco on November 16 (local time).
The dialogue with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Fijian President Sitiveni Rabuka, and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal was the first activity of APEC leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2023. Read full story
– President Vo Van Thuong met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei in San Francisco on November 16 (local time) on the sidelines of the ongoing APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in the US city.
The two sides shared delight at the growth of the relations between Vietnam and Brunei since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago and a comprehensive partnership in 2019. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a thematic Government session on law-building in Hanoi on November 17 to discuss three draft law proposals concerning goods quality, water supply and drainage, and electricity (revised).
In his opening remarks, the Government leader affirmed that the building and completion of institutions, one of the three strategic breakthroughs that the Party has set for the 2021-2026 tenure, is a key task to create a foundation and legal framework to mobilise and capitalise on all resources for rapid and sustainable socio-economic development. Read full story
– Vietnam supports stepping up the intergovernmental negotiations (IGN) on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reform, which includes the addition of necessary elements like other UN negotiation processes, affirmed Minister Counsellor and deputy head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Hoang Nguyen.
Making the statement at the General Assembly’s annual debate on how to reform the 15-nation organ held in New York on November 16, Nguyen noted that the council, more than ever, needs to innovate by increasing its representation and effectiveness to adapt to and fit current realities. Read full story
– Many countries consider Vietnam as a model in implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs) and promoting the reform of the UN development system, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has stated.
In a meeting with Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, in New York on November 16, Tamesis expressed the desire to continue seeking resources to support Vietnam in promoting education and training development and expanding to new areas such as big data and strategic forecasting, towards helping Vietnam reap more achievements in sustainable development. Read full story
– Photojournalist Tran Viet Van from Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper has won four silver and one bronze prizes at the Better Photography Photographer of the Year 2023 in Australia.
The silver-winning photos are “Man walking a camel on the sand” in the Exotic Travel category; “Sahara Desert in sunrise” in Classic Landscapes category; and “A bookseller in Rabat” and “A friendly shoemaker” in the Emotive Portraits category. Van took the photos in September this year during his trip to Morocco. Read full story
– Da Nang captures the second place after Bangkok China town in Conde Nast Traveller (CN Traveler)’s list of the 11 best places to visit in Asia in 2024.
The US luxury and lifestyle travel magazine announced the list on November 15, saying across the region, new experiences, events and accommodation options await. Read full story./.