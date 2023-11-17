Politics National conference discusses implementation of NA supervision programme for 2024 The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a national conference on the implementation of supervision programmes for 2024 in Hanoi on November 17 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Countries see Vietnam as model in implementing SDGs: UN official Many countries consider Vietnam as a model in implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs) and promoting the reform of the UN development system, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has stated.

Politics President meets with Canadian Prime Minister President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in San Francisco, the US, on November 16, on the sideline of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

Politics Dien Bien, Laos’ Luang Phrabang foster border management collaboration A delegation from the Vietnam border guard force of the northern province of Dien Bien led by Colonel Phan Van Hoa, Commander of the provincial Border Guard High Command, held talks with a visiting Lao delegation from Luang Phrabang province led by Major General Tuxong Patchay, Director of the provincial Public Security Department on November 16.