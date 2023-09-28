Politics Top Cuban legislator wraps up Vietnam visit President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez left Hanoi on September 28, concluding his visit to Vietnam and his attendance at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in South Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Chile eye stronger friendship, cooperation A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by its Vice Chairman Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Chile from September 23 – 27.

Politics Cuban State’s orders, medals bestowed upon Vietnamese NA leaders Seven incumbent and former leaders of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and its agencies have been honoured with orders and medals of the Cuban State for their significant contributions to the relations between the two countries as well as their legislative bodies.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.