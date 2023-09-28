☕ Afternoon briefing on September 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 chaired a monthly Government law-making session to discuss a proposal on drafting the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools.
Participants looked into a proposal on building the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Advertising, the issuance of documents detailing and guiding the implementation of laws, ordinances, and resolutions of the National Assembly (NA) and the NA Standing Committee that have taken effect.
- President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez left Hanoi on September 28, concluding his visit to Vietnam and his attendance at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam.
During his stay in Vietnam, Esteban Lazo Hernandez paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, paid a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and met with President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
- The Government has strongly ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to provide the best possible conditions for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to operate effectively and stably, Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a conference on September 28.
The conference, held in Hue city by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Thua Thien - Hue provincial People's Committee, focused on the implementation of the Government's Decree No 58/2022/ND-CP, dated August 31, 2022, on the registration and management of foreign NGOs in Vietnam.
- Vietnam has leaped two places in the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2023, ranking 46th out of 132 countries and territories, according to a GII report released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on September 27.
According to the report, Vietnam has continued to show progress in converting innovation input into output performance. The country has jumped from 59th position in 2022 to 57th position in 2023 in terms of input level, while its output level was up one place to 40th position.
- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their cooperation in promoting a sustainable and inclusive water sector in Vietnam, according to an ADB press release.
The collaboration will support water utility companies in their ongoing transformation to become autonomous, service-oriented organisations. The partnership will also assist VWSA and its members to build resilience, promote inclusiveness, improve governance, catalyse financing, and foster innovation in the water and sewerage sector in the Southeast Asian nation through capacity building and project support activities.
- A number of large enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are continuing to pour investment into Vietnam, turning the Southeast Asian country into their leading manufacturing hub in the world. Read full story
- The central coastal province of Quang Ngai has mobilised its entire political system in the fight against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and reaped significant results in this regard.
As of September 2023, the locality counted 4,292 fishing vessels, of them 3,127 measuring 15 metres and above in length, along with about 38,000 labourers working at sea, according to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Ho Trong Phuong.
- The 2023 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 11th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, opened at the Hanoi International Convention Centre on September 28.
The 4,000sq.m expo features 120 booths, displaying products in hardware and machinery, textiles and inputs, interior and exterior furniture, electronics and household appliances.
- A Vietnam Pho Festival 2023 will be held in Keyaki Namiki, Tokyo, Japan from October 7-8 as part of activities to introduce and promote Vietnamese culinary culture to international friends.
The information was announced by representatives of Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, the Saigontourist Group, and the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City at a press conference on September 28 in the city.
- Shooter Pham Quang Huy on September 28 won the first gold medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province.
Huy scored 240.5 points in the men's 10m air pistol event.