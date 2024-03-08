At the signing ceremony (Photo: AG&P LNG)

- LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, announced on March 7 that it has acquired a 49% stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Ba Ria- Vung Tau province in southern Vietnam.Fully constructed, the Cai Mep LNG Terminal was developed by Hai Linh Company Limited, a prominent petroleum product import terminal and trader in Vietnam.AG&P LNG CEO Karthik Sathyamoorthy said: “Cai Mep LNG Terminal will play a pivotal role in enhancing the energy security of Vietnam, paving the way for energy transition in Vietnam. Strategically located, Cai Mep LNG will enable reliable LNG access to multiple power plants in its vicinity, including Hai Linh’s Hiep Phuoc Power Plant - currently under construction - and to the industries in the southern Vietnam region. AG&P LNG team has already worked closely with the Cai Mep LNG Terminal team to operationalize the terminal by Q3 2024. We are privileged to work with Hai Linh and make LNG available quickly and safely to the Vietnamese market.”Hai Linh Company Limited CEO Le Van Tam said: “We are very excited to welcome AG&P LNG as our shareholder in our Cai Mep LNG Terminal Company. With this partnership, we will be able to expedite the terminal’s start-up and commissioning and LNG terminal operations into Vietnam and serve the exponentially growing LNG demand in our country.”The Cai Mep LNG Terminal has pipeline connectivity to Vietnam’s largest power generation complex, the Phu My Industrial Zone, with gas-fired capacity of 3.9 GW. The terminal is strategically located near the Mekong River Delta and has three onshore tanks totaling to a capacity of 220,000 cubic metres of LNG storage, and LNG break-bulk capabilities that allow it to reload LNG into smaller vessels.With a total of 14 bays for CNG and LNG truck-loading, the Cai Mep LNG Terminal is well-connected via multiple highways to several nearby demand centers to provide reliable access to LNG./.