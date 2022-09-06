Business Vietnamese-funded firm opens headquarters in Germany EATC Germany has freshly opened its headquarters in Bad Schwalbach in Germany's Hessen state, becoming the first Vietnamese-invested company to operate in the city.

Business Reference exchange rate up 18 VND on Sept. 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,245 VND/USD on September 6, up 18 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Denmark enjoy potential for cooperation in green growth Vietnam and Denmark have a lot of potential to expand and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, especially in green growth, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen has affirmed.

Business Building brands key to expand presence in UK market Vietnamese businesses are advised to better exploit the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to build and develop brands and expand their presence in the UK market amid stiffer competition driven by the “Global Britain” policy.